Fruits of their labor

Business Scott Forstner -
When Bonino brothers, Russ and Brent, were still little tykes running around on their family ranch off Fitzgerald Avenue in San Martin, they put their two heads together and came up with the idea to sell pears...
Free screening of ‘Backpack Full of Cash’

Schools Scott Forstner -
Morgan Hill Retired Teachers will host a free screening of the documentary “Backpack Full of Cash,” along with a panel discussion, at 7pm Nov. 1 inside the Live Oak High School Theater. Backpack Full...
Police blotter: Theft, stolen vehicles

Crime Michael Moore -
Petty theft A suspect walked out of Wal-mart, 170 Cochrane Plaza, with about $400 worth of makeup without paying for the merchandise. The crime was reported 12:04am Sept. 18.
MHPD recruiting rookies, veterans

News Michael Moore -
Get ready to see some new faces patrolling the local streets for the Morgan Hill Police Department, as the agency is looking to fill as many as seven new and existing officer positions by the end of...
Local measures gain support

Local Politics Jaqueline McCool -
Morgan Hill residents will be voting on four local measures on the Nov. 6 ballot. Measure A, which would continue a one-eighth cent sales tax in Santa Clara County, has a group that has organized in favor...
Two wheels of change

News Debra Eskinazi -
With a vibrant cycling community in the South Valley, Morgan Hill-based bicycle manufacturer, Specialized is a forward-looking neighbor and fixture in the Morgan Hill Landscape. Featured in Morgan Hill’s 2018 Pride & Progress section...
